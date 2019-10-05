Waterville-Elysian-Morristown stayed hot Friday night, defeating the Bulldogs of Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 25-6 for their its third straight win.
The Bucs improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference, while LP/HT dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in conference play.
The Buccaneers ground game led the way once again, with senior Jaden Taylor leading the way with 119 yards and two touchdowns. Brant Melchert also contributed nicely, rushing for 92 yards.
WEM is back in action 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at home vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
WEM — 13 6 0 6
LP/HT — 0 0 0 6