An efficient offense and swarming defense from Red Wing was too much for the Faribault girls basketball team to overcome in a 76-28 loss Thursday night at Faribault High School.
The Wingers (5-5) converted on 29 of 58 field goal attempts while forcing 30 turnovers, which led to 26 points in transition and 32 points off turnovers.
When the Falcons (0-10) were able to break the full-court pressure defense, they found success in their offensive sets. Faribault finished shooting 32.3% from the floor and 3-for-10 from behind the arc.
Hailey Reuvers led the Falcons with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting, including a heave from beyond halfcourt that rattled in at the end of the first half.
Isabel Herda added seven points on 3-for-6 shooting, while Halle Rice finished with three points, all of Reagan Drengenberg, Aaliyah Reyes and Rylee Sietsema scored two points, and Jamie Adamek notched one point.
Herda hauled in a team-high five rebounds and tied with Sietsema and Aubrey Filan for the team-lead in assists with two.
Faribault next plays Monday night at home against Owatonna (3-7).