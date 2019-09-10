Ending with one goal didn't feel quite right.
Nor did a 6-1 final score for the Red Wing Wingers (5-4, 2-4 Big 9) over the Faribault Falcons (1-6, 0-5 Big 9) Tuesday night in Big 9 Conference girls soccer.
Mercedes Huerta finally broke the scoring drought for Faribault with under five minutes left in the game. The 75 scoreless minutes were not due to a lack of opportunities.
Another ball off Huerta's foot bounced off the left post. It was among several close calls, particularly in the second half. The Falcons worked to chip away at a 1-0 halftime deficit and a 3-0 score that held until the Wingers piled on with three goals in the final 10 minutes.
Save for perhaps a five-goal effort in the season opener against Cannon Falls, this was one of the Falcons' better offensive showings.
Faribault did so without starting midfielder Paige Ross, who was out with an injury. She and other wounded Falcons left Justin with a short bench Tuesday.
"This is definitely up there. We thought we played really strong (Sept. 5) in Albert Lea, had chances, connected, and today really topped that," said Faribault coach Maddie Justin of the offense. "Even the girls were saying it felt like less work because they were connecting their passes and the ball was doing the work and they didn’t have to do it. As you could see, our effort was not lacking tonight. We pushed through to the very end."
Red Wing's midfielders wreaked havoc, getting behind the Faribault defense to compromise Olivia Williamson into some unmakable saves. The Wingers led 1-0 within the opening 10 minutes.
Red Wing's four losses are to four of the top five teams in the Big 9. It's won five of its last six after an 0-3 start.
Faribault is next at Rochester Mayo (2-4-1, 2-1-1 Big 9) 7 p.m. Thursday. The Spartans are coming off a 1-0 win Tuesday at Austin (2-4, 1-3 Big 9).