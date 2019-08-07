The Shattuck-St. Mary's hockey program is well represented at the 2019 USA Hockey Women's National Festival.
The festival is Aug. 5-13 in Lake Placid, New York. Twenty-two current and former Sabres were invited out of 107 players total.
The festival serves a training session that will be used to select two 22-player rosters for a pair of series against Canada Aug. 14-17 in Lake Placid.
From SSM are Hannah Bilka, Natalie Buchbinder, Brianna Decker, Claire DeGeorge, Lacey Eden, Aerin Frankel, Hadley Hartmetz, Kat Hughes, Amanda Kessel, Abigail Levy, Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Makayla Langei, Patti Marshall, Maddie Mills, Maureen Murphy, Gracie Ostertag, Maddie Rolfes, Maddy Samoskevich, Melissa Samoskevich, Ally Simpson and Makenna Webster.
Three honored from SSM soccer
A trio from the Shattuck-St. Mary's soccer program were honored at the U.S Soccer Development Academy's year-end award ceremony in June.
U17 player Antino Lopez was named one of the Boys Best XI defenders in the Central region.
U17/U19 player Nadia Cooper was named the Girls Best XI Goalkeeper in the Central.
Marc Sutton was named the Central's Boys Administrator of the Year. He has served 10 years as SSM soccer manager.
MSHSL board meeting
The Minnesota State High School League held a Board of Directors meeting Aug. 6 in Deerwood.
A number of items were discussed and could become action items at the next meeting Oct. 3.
- A proposal seeking up to three additional baseball games that could be played on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays.
- Extending the number of pitches allowed per baseball pitcher, at each required days of rest cutoff, by 10 pitches.
- Adding a third class to track and field.
- Adding Program Oral Interpretation as 14th speech category.
- Addition of a six-person semifinal to state speech and reduce number of finalists from eight to six.