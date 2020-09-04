The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls cross-country team turned in a dominating performance Thursday at a Gopher Conference meet in Hayfield.
The Grizzlies won the meet with a near complete sweep of the top five spots in the three-team meet. WEM/JWP finished with 17 points while United South Central took second with 45 points. Hayfield had an incomplete team.
Lauren Dimmler, Kwynn Krause and Emma Johnson claimed the top three spots for the Grizzlies. Dimmler won the race in 22 minutes, 33 seconds while Krause finished in 23:14 and Johnson crossed the finish line in 23:33. Alexis Dahl finished in 25:08 and Lauren White turned in a time of 25:37 to complete the top five.
“The girls ran well, that was more or less expected,” WEM/JWP co-coach Jonathan McDonough said. “We’ve got a really solid girls team.”
The welcomed results showed some additional depth for the Grizzlies after Addison Peed, a 2019 state meet entrant, transferred to Mankato East.
The boys team took second to Hayfield by four points. WEM/JWP finished with 32 points, just behind the Vikings, who won the meet with 28 points. The Rebels took third with 66 points.
“The guys ran surprisingly well,” McDonough said. “We had some guys step up. We had a couple of freshmen boys run under 22 minutes and they’ve never run a 5K.”
Michael Adams led the team with a time of 20:14, Brennen Hoehn came in next with a time of 21:14 while Jasper Morris finished in 21:34 and Memphis James ran in 22:17. Cody Culhane closed out the top five by finishing in 22:44.
The Grizzlies ran without Landon Dimmler, who has a foot injury, and Josh Bengston, who was on vacation.
WEM/JWP had a meet scheduled for Thursday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Janesville, but that meet will likely be rescheduled after the JWP school district decided it will begin the school year with students in grades seven through 12 in a distance learning model. The case rate per 10,000 spiked in Waseca County to 37.5 in the two-week reporting period and under state and school guidelines, the district will move to that model. What that means for the team is that the JWP student athletes will likely not participate in sports for two weeks.
“I don’t think we know the final length that we’ll be out,” JWP Activities Director Ryan Luedtke said. “There’s a high probability that we will be out two weeks.”
It could be even longer because the two-week case report data has a lag and the case rate number is expected to increase in the following two-week case report.