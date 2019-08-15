The Minnesota Vikings completed their penultimate open training camp practice Thursday at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.

The team was out for its two-hour session open for free to the public in full pads.

Contact was still kept to a minimum as players shuffled through positional work before scrimmages and game scenarios as practice wore on.

The Vikings' second of four preseason games is their preseason home opener 7 p.m. vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL teams must cut their active/inactive roster to 53 players on Aug. 31.

Minnesota opens the regular season Sept. 8 at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

Enjoy a collection of accompanying photos from FDN sports editor, Mike Randleman. For more photos that didn't make it into print, visit Faribault.com.

