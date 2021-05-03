The Falcons (2-7) jumped out to a 2-0 lead Friday evening at Willkommen Park in Norwood-Young America, but Litchfield (6-3) proceeded to pile up 11 runs in the next four innings to pull away for a non-conference and non-section victory.
Teddy Calmer finished with a pair of hits, a walk and an RBI for Faribault, which was also helped offensively by a hit apiece from Hunter Nelson and John Palmer. Nelson, Zack Slinger and Jordan Nawrocki each worked a walk.
Palmer and Nelson each pitched two of the first four innings, with Palmer allowing three runs (one earned) and Nelson allowing eight runs (four earned). Braeden Mensing fired two scoreless innings of relief, while Bailey Mueller pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Faribault next travels to play at Austin (2-7) on Tuesday afternoon.