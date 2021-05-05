The Bethlehem Academy boys golf team finished a close second to Blooming Prairie at Tuesday afternoon's Gopher Conference meet at Oakview Golf Club.
The Awesome Blossoms shot a nine-hole team total of 178 to narrowly edge the Cardinals' score of 180, while United South Central shot a 181, Maple River a 198, and Hayfeld and NRHEG did not register team scores.
Bethlehem Academy secured that second-place finish with a well-rounded top four scores. Brayden Larson led the way with a 43, Oliver Linnemann shot a 44, Elliot Smith secured a 45 and Brody Pavel rounded out the scoring positions with a 47.
The next Gopher Conference boys meet is scheduled for Monday at Riverside Town and Country Club in Blue Earth.