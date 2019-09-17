While Rochester John Marshall's 4-3 record in the Big 9 Conference doesn't leap off the page, there's more to it than meets the eye.
The RJM Rockets' (8-6 overall) three conference losses have come to two Class AA ranked teams, No. 4 Rochester Mayo and a one-point loss to No. 8 Rochester Century, and to an 8-1 Big 9 team in Owatonna.
When not facing a crosstown rival (RJM also lost to Lourdes), the Rockets have been hard to beat. That showed in their 5-2 win Monday at Faribault (4-9, 1-8 Big 9).
Bailey Peterson at No. 4 singles and Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson at No. 3 doubles earned wins for the Falcons. It was Peterson's first varsity win.
"Bailey jumped to an early lead in her first set. She was serving well and was playing just the right amount of aggressive versus her opponent," said Faribault coach Jeff Anderson. "There were a lot of long rallies in today’s No. 4 singles match and that was fun to watch but also tiring for both players."
Peterson's opponent came back to take a 5-4 first set lead. Peterson ratcheted back up the aggressiveness to tie it at 6 and went on to win a 7-3 tiebreaker.
JM took the second set 6-2. The overall team match had already been decided in JM's way, so the No. 4 singles match was wrapped up with a 10-point tiebreaker.
Peterson erased an 8-4 deficit to win 10-8.
Anderson noted each of his top three singles players improved in the second sets.
"The No. 3 doubles team of Kate Jasinski and Rylie Starkson played well today and did a great job controlling their match from the very beginning," Anderson said. "Unlike their match on Saturday versus Waseca where they needed to battle to stay in the match and eventually win, today everything was going their way and they easily controlled the match."
Jasisnski and Starkson won 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles Rachel Bostwick/Hailey Reuvers led early in the first set but fell in a lengthy 7-6 (7-5) first set.
"While Rachel and Hailey were playing well today, they seemed about a step off of really controlling the match and winning the points," Anderson said.
The two battled back to win 6-3 in the second set, but fell in the third 10-4 in another tiebreaker in lieu of a full third set.
Faribault's next at co-Big 9 leader and Class AA state No. 8 Rochester Century (7-0, 6-0 Big 9) 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Falcons will be the more rested of the two as the Panthers were at Winona Tuesday and at Rochester Mayo Wednesday, with the latter likely deciding the Big 9 regular season title between two unbeaten teams.
Rochester John Marshall 5, Faribault 2
Singles — No. 1 Chrisanne Kuester (R) def. Chau Truong 6-1, 6-0; Sophie Geske (R) def. Kylie Petricka 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Alexis Locati (R) def. Serena David 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Bailey Peterson (F) def. Aria Sikel 7-6 (3), 2-6, 0-8
Doubles — No. 1 Cameron Larson/Heather Mullenbach (R) def. Abby Goodwin/Erica Johnsrud 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Abby Herman/Gretchen Niglow (R) def. Rachel Bostwick/Hailey Reuvers 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-4; No. 3 Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson (F) def. Emily Sakman/Anna Sun 6-0, 6-2