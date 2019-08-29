Thursday was worth the wait.
It had been 680 days since Kenyon-Wanamingo's last home football game after the 2018 home slate was wiped away due to field reconstruction.
Playing on a brand new grass field, the K-W Knights (1-0) won their season opener 21-6 over the Cleveland Clippers (0-1).
"We’re feeling great. First win, first win on the new field. It’s great to play on the field," said junior running back Tyler Craig who led K-W in rushing and receiving. "Everything like that, just the atmosphere of the Thursday. We came out and performed and I thought we did great today. Hopefully we keep building on it next week and weeks after that."
The Knights put their stamp on the game right away.
The Clippers were pushed back 10 yards and punted on the game's opening drive. The Knights marched down field 50 yards and scored on a 4-yard touchdown rush by Josh Schmidt.
Kevin Vazquez converted the extra point to make it 7-0. He was 3-for-3 on PATs on the night.
K-W continued to control the game but bumps and bruises to multiple linemen led to some instability on offense.
That is, until the Knights piled on with 3 minutes, 50 seconds until halftime. Craig punched in a short-yardage touchdown rush to make it 14-0.
Junior quarterback Luke Berg in his first varsity start connected with his predecessor-turned-receiver, Tate Erlandson, for a key 1st down conversion on the previous play to keep the drive alive.
K-W took the two touchdown lead to halftime.
Each side traded punts to open the second half.
The Knights heated up first, scoring with 6:09 left in the third on another short rushing touchdown by Craig.
"I thought we clicked pretty good," Craig said of the offense, which was led by a new passer, rusher and receiver from 2018. "We had a good rotation at running back. We had I don’t know how many people run the ball. And how many had a catch today? Four people had a catch or something. If we can keep doing that and keep clicking on passing and running, our line did great. They opened up holes. The outside was blocked well."
The K-W defense had a shutout going for over 40 minutes of game time against a spread out, pass heavy opponent that put up 28.3 points a night at the nine-man level in 2018.
Airing it out is Cleveland's style, though any attempts at running the ball were quickly snuffed out. K-W owned the size advantage on the lines and allowed no rushing yards on 18 attempts.
"They were nine-man last year so we kind of thought they’d be a team that wanted to throw a little bit more and spread that ball out," K-W coach Jake Wieme said. "And they did. To start with, I thought our defensive line did a really good job of putting some pressure on (Cleveland quarterback Alex McCabe) and he wasn’t able to set his feet, he wasn’t able to be comfortable in the pocket.
"In the second half, he got into a little bit of a roll but I thought the d-backs stepped up a little bit and made some nice plays. Even though they had a few catches, the d-backs were in the spot they needed to be, we just need to learn to high point the ball and some of those things. I know Medford’s a team that’s passed on us in the past. The more we can see it now, the better it’ll make us better long term."
The Clippers' lone score came at the benefit of a K-W fumble that gave them good field position at the Knights' 30-yard line with 9:58 to go.
McCabe found wide receiver Isaac Mueller for a red zone touchdown pass. The ensuing two-point conversion failed.
K-W proceeded to burn over five minutes off the clock on its next drive. It had 1st-and-goal from the 4, but a false start penalty and negative yardage resulted in a failed 4th-and-14 attempt with 3:41 to go.
McCabe found Mueller again, this time for a 34-yard pass to get to the K-W 48.
The Knights' solidified from there, keeping the Clippers out of the red zone and forcing a turnover on downs.
Berg led K-W into the victory formation to kneel out the clock.
At his disposal were capable running backs Craig, the sophomore Schmidt and junior Bray Olson. Erlandson got in on the run game on end-arounds.
Erlandson was his top target as well as Craig, who had some athletic catches when split out wide.
Berg finished an efficient 8-for-14 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions. He had a few risky, yet ultimately harmless, throws he'll learn to avoid with more experience.
K-W was penalized three times for 22 yards and Cleveland twice for 10. Each side fumbled once. K-W's was lost and was the game's lone turnover. Each side punted four times.
"It was good to be back home. I thought it was a good team win," Wieme said. "A lot of different guys did things for us, and I think going forward that’s what it’s going to have to be, too. We can’t just have one guy that’s our bell cow, but we have to have guys who step up. Three of our running backs had some nice runs. Tate was able to do some things receiving and we’ll have to find another guy to throw to. TC had a few catches, too."
K-W is at Winona Cotter 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Winona State University. The Ramblers are coming off an 0-9 season in 2018 and are new to the Knights' schedule. Cotter opens Friday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 21, Cleveland 6
C — 0 0 0 6
K — 7 7 7 0
K-W offensive statistics — Passing: Luke Berg 8-14, 128 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT … Rushing: Tyler Craig 12-70, 2 TD; Josh Schmidt 9-31, 1 TD; Bray Olson 8-30; Tate Erlandson 3-16; Josh Johnson 2-19; Berg 6-(-9) … Receiving: Craig 2-67; Erlandson 5-57; Casey Wesbur 1-4
Special teams — Kicking: Kevin Vazquez 3-3 XP, 0-0 FG … Kickoffs: Eddie Nuenez 4-147 … Kick returns: Schmidt 1-18 … Punts: Victor Martinez 4-98 … Punt returns: None
Cleveland offensive statistics — Passing: Alex McCabe 16-31, 155 yards, 1 TD … Rushing: Blake McVenes 2-18; Tommy Kennedy 1-5; Tyce Shook 1-2; McCabe 11-(-25) … Receiving: Isaac Mueller 3-58, TD; Shook 6-46; McVenes 4-38; Levi Baker 3-13