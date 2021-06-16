After coming just shy as a sophomore and not getting the chance to qualify as a junior due to the spring season’s COVID-19 cancelation, Bethlehem Academy’s Ashley Rost capped her prep career by competing at the Class A state girls golf tournament.
Rost posted rounds of 99 and 111 Tuesday and Wednesday morning at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker to finish in 54th place out of 84 with a 210 total.
Park Christian's Emily Stueland earned medalist honors at 166 (81-85).
Lac qui Parle Valley posted 720 to win the team competition by 26 strokes.
“(Tuesday) went really, really well. She shot a 99. That’s probably her second best score ever,” said BA coach Anna Blessing. “She shot, I believe, a 94 at conference. Then, at sections, she was in the low 100s. That’s really good for her.”
The top moment came Tuesday at the 121-yard par-3 12th hole.
“My highlight was probably my birdie,” Rost said. “It was just a couple yards away from the hole.”
Rost had a steady round one with a par and no scores over 7. She began on the back nine on Wednesday and dealt with a difficult rules decision.
“She got into some ground under repair issues that was ruled one way yesterday. A girl in her foursome basically had the same problem. There was new sod that had been laid. If you were in the seam of a piece of sod, you could move it,” Blessing said. “That was not the case today. She played it how the rule official told her to. Her club actually got stuck underneath the sod and she went lateral.”
Rost recorded a 62 on holes 10-18 that included an 8 and 10 on the card. Blessing credited her with resetting her mindset for the front nine, her last nine of the day.
Rost posted a 49 with no worse than a 7 on any hole and a par on the par-3 sixth.
“It’s cool to see how much she has grown in the last three years I’ve coached her,” Blessing said. “She went from a swing that was a lot of quick fixes to fix a slice instead of actually fixing a slice. “We worked a lot together with that, but she’s the one who’s put in the time to take what we’ve learned in practice and really learn the new skill.”
The hard work led to Rost competing among the best in Minnesota.
“I think it went well, for the most part,” Rost said. “I think it was a very fun experience, and it’s really cool to see all the golfers here and see how much they enjoy the sport. I really enjoyed it.”
Larson represents BA boys
With several golfers still playing their final nine holes at the Faribault Daily News' publication deadline, Bethlehem Academy freshman Brayden Larson wrapped up his state tournament.
He fired a 9-over-par 81 Tuesday and 79 Wednesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. Larson began round two in 21st place and projects to finish near the same position.
Larson did his damage at the end of his round. He made birdies on the par-4 355-yard seventh hole and the par-4 320-yard ninth. Larson made seven pars in a row on Nos. 10-16 to start his day and had nine pars total.
Angelstad caps K-W career with high finish
Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Tanner Angelstad wrapped up his second round at state with an 8-over-par 70 Wednesday on the heels of a 77 the day before that had him in seventh place.
With golfers still playing their final nine holes, Angelstad was in a tie for 16th at the Daily News publication deadline. He projects safely to finish inside the top 20.
Angelstad had an up and down front nine, making bogeys on holes 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and nine with birdies at the 352-yard par-4 third and 370-yard par-4 eighth.
The back nine steadied out to produce six bars and three bogeys. Angelstad largely avoided big trouble at Pebble Creek, making no worse than bogey on 35 of 36 holes.