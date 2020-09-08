Cannon Falls tripped up the Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield boys soccer team 4-0 Friday in Cannon Falls.
The Bombers pumped in two goals in the latter half of the first half and added two more in the second half for the 4-0 final.
“We tried some new players in some new positions and it worked out well,” Cobras coach Tony Bendickson said.
Lupiello Martinez returned from injury to play in goal for T/KW/H and Michael Pliscott controlled the midfield, Bendickson said.
“Triton, as a team, keeps playing better and better each week,” Bendickson said. “We’re just outnumbered. We definitely had some chances to score.”
Carson Rudesill helped keep the defense organized, Bendickson said.
The Cobras faced Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Tuesday evening in Pine Island.