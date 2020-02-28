Josh Oathoudt has an alter ego. Well, a pair of alter egos might be a more appropriate description.
First, there's the tentative Oathoudt that lets the match develop in front of him. Then, there's the version of the Faribault senior that attacks, and dictates the pace and action himself.
Oathoudt's aggressive side dominated Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul during the Class AAA individual state tournament, where he finished 2-0 in his first state tournament appearance to advance to Saturday's championship semifinal in the 170-pound weight class.
"I'm so pumped right now," Oathoudt said. "That's insane. I've been working for that for so long, you have no idea."
"When he trusts in his training and brings the match to his opponents, he can open up the score a little bit more," Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster added. "I thought he looked really good today. He's going to have a tough one right away tomorrow in the semifinals, but he put himself in a great position."
Oathoudt, seeded fifth entering Friday, started his day by eking out a 5-2 decision against Willmar senior Ethan Roux. That set up a rematch with Stillwater sophomore Anthony Tuttle, the No. 4 seed, in the quarterfinal.
At the Dick Shiels Invite on Nov. 30 in Faribault, Oathoudt bested Tuttle in the final at 170, but admitted it wasn't an accurate representation of either wrestler since it was so early in the season, so the third period was more about catching their breaths than trying to score.
Friday's result was eerily similar to that early-season matchup, though. In both, Oathoudt grabbed a first-period lead before holding off a late surge from Tuttle. On the state stage, Oathoudt recorded a takedown to snag a 2-0 lead at the end of the first, increased that to 6-3 at the end of the second and held on for a 7-4 victory.
"I felt really good coming out there," Oathoudt said. "Super strong and quick, and he just kept his distance. I was taking him down and all that, and then in the third he got so sweaty. Like, I've never seen someone so sweaty in my life. I couldn't hold onto him it was so bad."
That secures an all-state finish for Oathodut, and placed him one win away from the state finals.
He'll face a monumental task in the semifinal, though, against Little Falls' Gabe Nagel, a junior that sports a 42-0 record this season after his pair of pins to advance to Saturday.
"It's a dream come true," Oathoudt said of his opportunity Saturday. "I'm just so much more confident now. Now I just have to finish this tournament out. It's senior year and I'm trying to go out on a bang, you know?"
Lippert stays alive
The luck of the draw went about as poorly as possible for Fairbault senior Dylan Lippert entering the state tournament. The senior was randomly drawn against Shakopee's Joey Johnson, the No. 1 seed at 195, in the first round Friday in St. Paul.
After a hard-fought 12-2 loss, though, Lippert decided to make the best of his luck. That meant repeatedly slamming Blaine senior Isaac Atchinson, who entered Friday with a 38-5 record, to earn a 5-2 decision and stay alive in the consolation bracket into Saturday.
"It just feels great being here," Lippert said. "I've exceeded what my goal was already. I got a tough draw with the No. 1 kid today, but I just wrestled my hardest, and wherever it takes me it takes me."
Lippert pulled off the do-or-die win Friday night by taking advantage of the few opportunities offered to him.
After a scoreless first period, Lippert sneaked away for an escape in the second period to enter the third with a 1-0 lead. Atchinson tied the score 1-1 with one minute, 24 seconds left, and after it looked like an overtime period was imminent, Lippert struck at an opening to record a takedown with 23 seconds left.
An Atchinson escape with five seconds left followed by another Lippert takedown just before the buzzer finalized the 5-2 victory.
"Dylan has been wrestling so smart his last few matches out," Armbruster said. "You can see that he has a plan and he's staying with his plan. Right now, when you get into matches like this it's not about running scores up. It's about waiting for that opportunity to score, and sometimes in a match at the state-level you get one opportunity and he capitalized right there. That's what you have to do."
After striking at those opportunities, Lippert was able to hold the slippery Atchinson down with a series of throws just when it looked like an escape might be approaching.
"I'm just trying to win the mental game on him pretty much," Lippert said. "If he doesn't think he can get away he's not going to get away. I let lim go at the end there just because I was trying to wrestle smart and not give up two, but when you do that to a kid it's almost demoralizing."