When Faribault senior Tanner Longshore and junior Thomas Malecha spot a culpable mark, they set up for their next slight of hand.
Thursday afternoon, the pair of runners for the Faribault boys cross country team steadily moved up the pack in a race against Albert Lea at North Alexander Park in Faribault.
They did so together, using a tactic they call "surging," in which the pair sprint past an opposing runner, open up a sizable lead and then slow back down together to their normal race pace.
"It really kills them mentally and it separates you quite a bit," Malecha said. "Then you can slow back down again and they’ll be stuck in that position and feel like they should be that same distance behind you, so it makes it a lot harder for them to catch up.”
The misdirection tactic works even better when the pair are passing a solo runner, since the opposition has no one to pace himself with or measure his speed against other than Longshore and Malecha up ahead.
That's also why the two runners at the front of Faribault's pack have spent much of this season running alongside one another, since these kinds of overtakes — and running a five-kilometer race, in general — is easier when there's company alongside.
“There’s not as much of a flow this year, so (this way) you always have one target to keep your eye on," Longshore said. "(Thomas) was definitely my target today.”
“We’re always competing," Malecha added. "In practice and everything, we’re always trying to beat each other and it’s fun. It’s a good competition and it pushes us.”
Thursday, that meant Malecha finished second overall, while Malecha was fourth, with the duo separated by seven seconds after a mad dash down the final straightaway against Albert Lea's Logan Barr, who finished in third place.
Overall, Albert Lea was barely able to hold on to the team win by a score of 27-28 after three different Tigers were able to cross the finish line less than five seconds before the next runner for the Falcons.
Entering the race, Faribault boys cross country coach Mark Bongers said he thought his team faced an uphill climb toward a chance at victory. Part of the reason the final result was so close is because of the pack running that Malecha and Longshore employ, as well as the rest of the lineup for the Falcons.
“For us, the really big areas in which we struggle are between mile one and mile two," Bongers said. "You start losing focus, and maybe one of the guys in the group has a little more strength and says, ‘Come on guys, let’s keep doing this.’ He can push those guys during a bad time, and then maybe at mile two he’ll struggle a little bit and another guy will step up.”
In addition to Faribault's speedy duo at the front, the third, fourth, fifth and sixth runners have started to form a pack of their own.
Freshmen James Hoisington and Owen Beardsley finished 12 seconds apart in sixth and seventh overall, sophomore Ricky Cordova was ninth and sophomore Alex Tuma claimed 11th place after crossing the finish line about a minute behind Hoisington.
"If I can keep them in a pack, think of what they’re going to do next year in that same pack," Bongers said. "And then put them as 11th and 12th graders two years down the road, that pack running that’s running 18s and 17s this year, what are they going to be running two years from now? For me, it’s exciting to see that third through sixth pack because they’re all really young.”
Girls team notches perfect score
In the girls race Thursday, the Falcons cruised to a 15-50 victory against Albert Lea after the Falcons accounted for each of the first seven runners across the finish line.
“Our girls worked really well together," Clapp said. "I told them at the beginning of the week we really want to start pushing at the beginning of the race because we’ve got some frontrunners coming up in the next few races, so we wanted to get ready for that.”
Apart from seniors Ruby Gernandt and Gabbie Yetzer finishing first and second, Faribault girls cross country coach Willie Clapp said he was encouraged by the speed his depth runners showed off in the victory.
“I think Brynn (Beardsley) really kicked it in," Clapp said. "She was really gaining ground there in that last third of the race, and that’s really going to help our team scores. The faster our fifth is we can really pick up points quickly because there’s a lot of people running around those times. That’s going to be huge for our team with Brynn and Claire (Linnemann) and Cecilia (Hoisington) all working together and pushing each other. We’ve got a few weeks to just see how fast we can get.”