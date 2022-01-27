Waterville-Elysian-Morristown may have a new-look roster in 2021-22. It still trails New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the Gopher Conference, West division standings.
But, until further notice, the Buccaneers are still the reigning conference champs.
WEM (9-6, 7-3) defended home court Thursday in Waterville with a 58-48 win over division co-leader NRHEG (13-6, 9-2)
“It’s a team we know pretty well. I thought our girls rose to the challenge. We knew they’d play extremely hard,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “They have a lot of girls who can shoot the ball, so defensively we wanted to contain their drives and make it tough that way.”
This was a matchup between two teams jockeying for Section 2AA South playoff seeding next month. Despite having five more wins entering the night, NRHEG was just six spots higher at No. 60 in the Class AA QRF computer rankings than WEM.
The Bucs’ tough strength of schedule, among other factors, have helped them keep close to the Panthers in this metric.
Prior to Thursday, NRHEG averaged 69.3 points per game to lead both the conference and section. Forty-eight points tied its season low, which came in a 64-48 loss Dec. 29 at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
It was actually four points more than what the Bucs surrendered on average going into the game, but they’ll gladly take holding one of the state’s more potent offenses under 50.
“I think we did pretty good on defense,” said sophomore guard Claire Bohlen, who scored a team high 16 points. “They’re aggressive, but we fought it.”
WEM got off to a dream start, opening up on a 6-0 run and holding NRHEG scoreless for the first 5 minutes, 32 seconds.
Last season’s Panthers battled COVID absences and injuries en route to a 5-14 record. The same circumstances have hit at times this season, but they’ve kept coming back this time around when adversity hits.
Even in defeat, NRHEG packs punches.
Sophie Stork landed most of them. The versatile 5-foot-10 senior guard led all scorers with 20 points, half of which came from the foul line.
She helped NRHEG mount a 7-0 run early in the first half to directly respond to WEM’s hot start.
The Panthers just couldn’t keep the lead for long.
The Bucs led by as much as five in the first half and settled for a 25-23 halftime advantage after NRHEG junior guard Andrea Briggs beat the buzzer from close range.
Senior forward Riley Sammon opened the second half with a bucket to help WEM begin the half on another 6-0 run. She finished with eight points and three rebounds.
The Bucs led by as much as 10 at various times in the second half before the Panthers pulled as close as 52-48 with 1:26 remaining.
“They do some nice things,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “They got some of their shooters open. Sometimes we got broken down on defense having two kids guarding the same person or all of a sudden we’re leaving their shooters open when we shouldn’t have. It was a game of runs and unfortunately it didn’t bounce our way in the end.”
WEM is beginning to come into its own at the right time of the season.
The Bucs got off to a 1-3 start with lopsided losses to state-ranked teams, Mayer Lutheran and Holy Family. A young, inexperienced roster was thrown into the deep end.
If not right away, WEM has gone on to show it can swim.
After graduating a whopping 11 seniors that posted a 35-8 record and a state tournament appearance over the last two seasons, a new group is forging its way.
All of a sudden, WEM is in the thick of the West division race.
“It definitely was rough for a while,” Sammon, the team’s lone senior starter, said of the start to the season. “I think we’re starting to learn how each other plays and play to our strengths.”
One of the strengths is controlling tempo.
“They can get up and down,” Kaus said. “We knew coming in we wanted to make it more of a half court game.”
Rounding out scoring for WEM were Kylie LaFrance and Addyson Taylor with 11 points, Josie Volkmann with seven, Jordan Green with three and Alayna Atherton with two.
LaFrance added five rebounds and Taylor three assists.
Sammon and Bohlen were quick to credit Volkmann’s defensive effort. The 5-foot-5 sophomore guard was one of the shorter players on the floor, but her presence loomed large.
NRHEG finished 22 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for WEM. NRHEG was just 1-for-18 from 3-point territory (5%) compared to 6-for-19 (31%) for WEM. LaFrance led with three 3-pointers.
“Here in the new year, we’re still working on being a little more consistent, especially on the offensive end,” Kaus said. “But I think our defense has really been coming around lately.”