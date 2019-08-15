The Morristown Morries are at state for the first time in over 30 years.
They're one of the Cinderella stories in the 48-team Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Morristown will take on the Isanti Redbirds in round one of the single elimination tournament 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Delano Municpal Baseball Park in Delano.
Start time is subject to change as Cokato and Sleepy Eye play before at 11 a.m.
The Redbirds present a tough challenge as they were a Class B squad from 2012 to 2018 following a class C state title in 2011. Isanti last qualified for Class B state in 2015.
Isanti owns a 29-5 record and was the second seed out of Region 1. Two of its five losses were to Class B teams. The Redbirds won the South division of the Eastern Minny League with a 17-2 record.
Isanti is largely composed of residents of Cambridge-Isanti and play a schedule mostly against north Twin Cities metro opponents. The Morries stick mostly to southern Minnesota squads.
Morristown is 15-10 and does not have any mutual opponents with Isanti.
In the region playoffs, Isanti beat Hinckley 7-3, Hibbing 5-3 and eventual region champion Mora 5-0. Mora won an elimination game and came back to beat Isanti 7-6 in the championship to earn the top seed and a state bye.
Morristown lost 5-4 to St. Peter in round one of regions before winning five straight capped by a 7-6 win over Eagle Lake.
In 28 games charted on the Redbirds' website, they have five players hitting above .300 with 50-plus at-bats. Matt Duong (No. 24) leads the Redbirds in batting average (.398), RBIs (33) and home runs (4).
Joe Tuholsky (No. 8) hits .390 with 18 RBIs, Mitch Dunbar (No. 18) is at .370 and Nick Hoffman (No. 17) is at .358.
On the mound, Isanti may throw lefty Phil Bray (No. 35). He's listed at a .54 ERA over 50 innings with 72 strikeouts and a .64 WHIP.
Isanti's next top pitchers are also southpaws. Drew Talberg (No. 11) has a .59 ERA and 30⅓ innings and Taylor Wink (No. 29) owns a .61 ERA and 29⅔ innings.
James Green (No. 4) is the top righty with a 1.38 ERA over 26 innings.
Green allowed just three hits in seven shutout winnings in Mora's win to go to state.
In its region draft, Isanti drafted Jamie Steinberg of Hibbing, Sam Archer of Princeton and Mitch Ziebarth of Rum River.
Against teams ranked in the final Aug. 13 Class C state top-10 rankings, Morristown lost 7-1 and 12-1 to the No. 6 Waterville Indians.
Isanti lost 9-5 to the No. 9 Nisswa Lightning.
Among teams receiving votes, Isanti beat the Buckman Billygoats 12-6.
Isanti will be the home team on the scoreboard as the high seed.
The Redbirds score 8.5 runs per game and allow 3.6. The Morries score 6.1 and allow 5.9.
Saturday afternoon's winner advances to play 7:30 p.m. back in Delano against the Region 7 champion Young America Cardinals, which are ranked third in the state.