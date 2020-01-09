The 2020 Youth Olympic Games began Thursday in Switzerland, and a local doctor will be traveling with the USA Youth Hockey team when it departs Sunday for the games.
Dr. Jason Lee, D.O. (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine), was selected to be the USA Youth Hockey team doctor. Dr. Lee works out of the Mayo Clinic location in Faribault as well as in Rochester and specializes in physical medicine & rehabilitation and sports medicine.
This year will mark the second time Dr. Lee has traveled to the Youth Olympic Games, as he also served as the team physician in 2016 when the games were held in Lillehammer, Norway.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for me, as a medical provider, to represent my country,” Dr. Lee said. “I look at this as an opportunity to serve the participants over in Switzerland and to provide medical care on an as-needed basis. It’s something I enjoyed doing in the past, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming trip on Sunday.”
The Youth Olympic Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years and organized by the International Olympic Committee. It’s the second largest Olympic sports event besides the main Olympic Games. Approximately 1,900 athletes ages 14-18 are expected to participate this year across 16 different sporting disciplines.
Dr. Lee first got connected with USA Hockey in 2012 when he was a participant in a sports medicine fellowship at the University of Michigan. Since traveling to Norway with USA Hockey in 2016, Dr. Lee has continued to work local USA Hockey events, and his continued connection to the group is ultimately what led to the opportunity to travel with the USA Youth Hockey team to Switzerland this year.
As the team’s doctor, Lee’s primary responsibilities will involve working in conjunction with the team’s physical therapist and athletic trainer to provide medical care to the players.
“We basically serve as the medical providers for the athletes, so we will be at the pre-camp practices and the exhibition game with Switzerland next week, and then I’ll be at all the games starting on Jan. 18 as a medical provider,” Lee said.
Dr. Lee will not only be available for any medical situations that might occur on the ice, but he’ll also be available for any medical situations or issues that occur off the ice.
“I’ll be there on the bench at the games in case any medical situations come up," Lee said, "and then we also stay in the athlete villages, which are basically where all the athletes stay as well as the personnel that are affiliated with the games, so we’re available in the athlete villages as well to provide care in conjunction with the medical staff that will also be there from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.”
Lee said he’s honored to serve as the team’s doctor and added that he really enjoys working with athletes, particularly those who play hockey.
“Growing up, I played hockey through high school and into college as well, and now I’ve transitioned from my playing career into the medical career where I now provide services for athletes,” Lee said. “I’ve enjoyed doing many events with USA Hockey over the course of the last eight years and this will be another big one. This is something I really enjoy doing and it’s something that I will continue to do down the road, and I just think that, again, anytime you can represent your country in any capacity, it’s a wonderful opportunity.”
Lee won’t be the only person with local ties who will be making the trip, as three of the youth on the roster play hockey for Shattuck St. Mary’s: Ryan Chesley of Mahtomedi, Maddox Fleming of Rochester and Isaac Howard of Hudson, WI.