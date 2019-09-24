The 2019-2020 athletic season is underway at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Between now and the end of the athletic season, we’ll provide a weekly update on the state of Sabre athletics.
Week of Sept. 17-24
Boys hockey
The Sabres' Prep team opened up the 2019-20 season with a 4-1 victory over Elite League Southwest in their home opener Wednesday, Sept. 18. Over the weekend, they split with Elite League North in a two-game series losing 6-4 Saturday, then bouncing back with a 5-1 win Sunday. Their next four games are also against Elite League teams, which are composed of high school players from Minnesota competing during their offseason. They are back in action 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 against Elite League at home, travel to New Ulm for a rematch 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, then return home to close out the four-game stretch vs. Elite League 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Girls hockey
After losing 4-2 in their season opener against Upper Midwest Elite League foe, White, SSM has bounced back for four straight victories. Most recently, two road wins against Elite League - Team Wisconsin and Elite League - White, respectively, in Blaine this past weekend.
The Sabres return to Blaine this weekend for matches against Elite League Gray and Elite League Black before returning home to face China 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
Boys soccer
After winning its home/season opener 3-1 Saturday, Sept. 14 against FC United Soccer Club (Northfield, Illinois), the U19 boys team took the road and defeated Indiana Fire Academy 1-0 in Westfield, Ind. Saturday, Sept. 21. Carson Pina was responsible for the lone goal in the Sabres’ second DA Cup victory.
The DA Cup will run in three stages concurrently with the Academy regular season to determine a DA Cup champion as well as Academy Playoff wild card berths for down the road.
The tournament begins with the Fall Group Stage as U16/17 and U18/19 teams play in regional groups to advance to the 32-team Winter Cup. Those 32 teams compete in eight four-team groups at the Winter Cup in Bradenton, Florida, during the traditional Winter Showcase event. The eight group winners advance to play in the Spring Cup Championship in an eight-team knockout bracket. Teams that are eliminated throughout the DA Cup will still continue to play meaningful games that could lead to wild card berths for the end-of-season tournament.
More information on the USSDA's changes can be found at USSoccerDA.com.
SSM will host Saint Louis FC 10 a.m. Saturday.
Girls soccer
The girls program is not a part of the USSDA in 2019 as it was in recent years. The Sabres will play an independent schedule, which began with a 2-1 win Sept. 7 at Rush WI and Sept. 8 at North Shore United Blue.
SSM was on the road the past weekend with games versus AFA Fillies Black (MO), Legends FC 2001 Girls Black (MI), and Midwest United FC 01 Royal (MI), respectively.
Golf
SSM headed south last weekend for another HJGT event, the Sarasota Junior Open, Sept. 21-22 at The Ritz-Carlton Members Club in Bradenton, Florida.
Piper Hill, a native of Medford, Minn., was leading the girls 14-18 division after round one shooting a two under par 70. During round two, she battled to maintain the lead and ended up finishing second by one shot posting a score of 77. Senior Nick LaMotte of Lakeville, Minnesota was in 15th going into round two for the boys 16-18 division after posting a 79 during round one and fought his way up to T4 shooting an even par 72. He was only three shots off the lead.
The Sabres will participate Oct. 5-6 in the HJGT Academy Cup at Celebration Golf Club in Celebration, Florida. The program will also send players to the HJGT Rush Creek Junior Open at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove, Minnesota the same weekend.
Figure skating
The Sabres held the IJS & Spin Clinic Sept. 22 in their backyard at J.P. Parise Arena. They will host another skating exhibition Sept. 28.
A complete schedule of SSM athletics can be found at ssmathletics.org/landing/index.