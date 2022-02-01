After Friday night's 65-48 loss against Rochester Mayo, the mood among the Faribault boys basketball team could be described as encouraged but not satisfied.
The Falcons had hung with one of the more explosive teams in the Big 9 Conference for most of Friday night, but ultimately allowed the Spartans to run away for a double-digit victory.
"What I really liked about the guys' mentality after the game was they were very pleased with their effort, but in no way did we treat this as a win," Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said Friday. "We expect more and we want more, so definitely we're going to take the positives from this, build on those and bring that expectation to St. Peter on Monday."
Well, when Monday night in St. Peter arrived, Faribault met that expectation. When senior AJ Worrall's off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer swished through the net, Faribault had secured a 66-63 road victory at St. Peter for the team's second win this season.
Now, Faribault enters a stretch where it can capitalize off that momentum. Thursday, the Falcons travel to play at Albert Lea followed by a Saturday trip to Rochester John Marshall.
Earlier this season, Faribault topped Albert Lea 58-46 and narrowly lost to Rochester John Marshall 61-59 on a buzzer beater.
That momentum started with Friday night's loss.
"I thought we defended well, and to their credit they hit some really good shots," Hildebrandt said Friday. "They went on one run that kind of buried us, and their one run was unfortunately at the same time as we hit kind of a cold spell. I thought our rotations were good and we had really good energy the entire game. I was just really proud of our effort."
Faribault entered halftime Friday leading 26-23 after it forced a stop, senior Jordan Klecker corralled the rebound and he raced the length of the court for a buzzer-beating layup.
That defensive intensity continued into the second half, where the Falcons largely succeeded in shutting down Rochester Mayo star Makuei Riek. Throughout the game, the Falcons rotated through Abdirashid Jimale, Hunter Nelson and Worrall sticking to Riek's hip to not allow him any space to comfortably receive the ball.
Without Riek controlling the pace of the game, the Spartans faltered. Eventually, though, Rochester Mayo found success through other offensive avenues, before Riek was able to find enough separation late to still finish with 13 points — 11 of which came in the second half.
"I thought our guys executed it very well," Hildebrandt said. "You're never going to completely shut down a guy like that, but we wanted to make everything as difficult as possible and force the ball into other people's hands to beat us. To their credit, they made the plays they needed to make, but I was proud of our guys and our execution. We threw multiple guys at him to try and stay fresh. He's a heck of a player and we did our best."
Hildebrandt also said he liked the way his offense executed, and that carried over to Monday night.
Friday, Devin Lockerby banged inside for 12 points, Ian Ehlers provided 13 points and Klecker notched 12 points.
"We really did a better job than we have in the last few games of getting some inside-out action," Hildebrandt said Friday." Get some inside touches, both against zone and man. I thought Devin had a great night inside. He attacked the glass with purpose and we made some really good passes into the interior to open everything up for us. We have to shoot a little bit better from the free throw line and make some more shots down the stretch in the second half and we're right there. I was proud of their effort."