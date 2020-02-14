The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team was again unable to muster much offense on Thursday, as the Cardinals lost 55-26 on the road against the Randolph Rockets.
The loss was BA’s sixth in a row, and the Cards (6-19) have now lost eight of their last nine. What’s more, they’ve failed to score 30 points in six of those eight losses.
Mercedes Huerta finished with eight points, four rebounds and two steals, while Kate Trump chipped in six points, five rebounds and two steals.
Lindsay Hanson scored five points and grabbed four rebounds, Reagan Kangas tallied four points and swiped two steals, Malia Hunt finished with three points and Brooke Johnson contributed four rebounds.
Defensively, the Cardinals’ frustrations began and ended with Megan Erickson, who outscored the entire BA roster by tallying 33 points.
Erickson’s performance helped Randolph to its sixth win in its last seven games, as the Rockets finished their season with a record of 12-14.