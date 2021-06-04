Just when it seemed seventh-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo was moving toward surviving another day in the Section 2AA playoffs, third-seeded Maple River stormed back in front to move on.
After both teams scored a pair of runs in the first inning Thursday at Maple River, the Eagles snagged a 4-2 lead after the second inning.
The Knights then racked up four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead, but Maple River quickly scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win.
Owen Hilke pitched all six innings for the Knights while allowing eight runs (three earned) and striking out seven batters. Bray Olson drove in four runs offensively, Gavin Sommer picked up a pair of hits, and Alex Vold and Tyler Craig each worked a pair of walks.
Kenyon-Wanamingo finishes its season with a 10-12 record.