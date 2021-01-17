For the first 46 minutes Saturday afternoon, the Owatonna boys hockey was unable to break through Faribault's tightly-packed defense and sophomore goalie Maclain Weasler.
Then, in the last five minutes, the Huskies found a solution to cracking the Falcons. Instead of attempting to construct elaborate buildups, Owatonna played more directly with the focus of firing as many shots as possible in the direction of Weasler.
That allowed the Huskies to pile up three goals in those final five minutes to flip a one-goal deficit into a 4-2 season-opening victory.
"We're a veteran group, we know how to win and they figured out a way," Owatonna coach Josh Storm said. "They had a little pressure put on them in the end there and they answered the call and started playing the way we expect from them."
"Props to Owatonna, they were working hard and throwing pucks on net," Faribault coach Dean Weasler said. "I think they figured out after the first period they weren't really going to beat our goalie clean and they needed to get traffic in front. One of the last ones he didn't see, so we'll work on him fighting for sightlines and we were trying to clear guys out, but they're a big strong team."
For most of Saturday, it was the Falcons that appeared poised to take the four Big 9 Conference points associated with the game, the only matchup between the two teams this season.
In a first-period power play, Faribault senior forward Zach Siegert fired a shot from behind the goal that ricocheted off the back of Owatonna goalie True Gieseke and into the net to provide the Falcons an early 1-0 lead.
That advantage held until two minutes, 40 seconds into the second period, when Owatonna junior forward Tanner Stendel pounced on a rebound and quickly flipped his shot past a diving Weasler.
Then, with 9:53 remaining in the third period, Faribault again capitalized on the power play when Owen Nesburg was able to shovel a puck into the net from the middle of a scrum in front.
"I thought we competed really well," Dean Weasler said. "They're a physical team and I like a physical style of play, I just don't have the size of players right now, but my guys continued to compete. I thought our forecheck lacked a little bit in the second because maybe they got us with some physical play, but in the third we went right back at it. I thought we had a great third period, and it might not show in the scoreboard, but I thought we did good."
In terms of shots on net, the third period was the most even of the game, with Owatonna's shot advantage of 13-9 much less stark than its full-game edge of 37-14. The Huskies just started to make more out of their shots late in the third period.
With 4:41 remaining, Stendel broke out of the defensive zone and toward net on a breakaway, before sliding a pass over to junior forward Caleb Vereide, who quickly deposited the game-tying goal.
Two and a half minutes later, while a tired Falcons penalty kill unit was stuck on the ice after a Husky power play, senior defenseman Wyatt Oldefendt gathered a puck at the point and fired a wrist shot that danced through traffic and over Maclain Weasler's shoulder for the go-ahead goal.
"Once you started to see us scoring those three goals, I think the big common denominator was we were shooting the puck more," Storm said. "We weren't waiting for a perfect opportunity. We were shooting from up top rather than continuing to feather it in there. We shot hard and Wyatt scored on the one from up top. The mentality of us having to get pucks on net was a big game changer there."
Finally, with 40 seconds remaining, Owatonna senior Zach Kubicek finished on a breakaway to put the game out of reach.
For a Faribault team that was undermanned and undersized compared to Owatonna, Dean Weasler was happy with the way his team pushed the Huskies.
For an Owatonna team with goals of winning the Big 9 Conference, the four points earned Saturday were necessary, even if the play that won those points wasn't as sharp as it might need to be later in the season.
"Winning's hard," Storm said. "I just told the guys I'm not really happy with the play we had today and not really happy with our play, but winning's hard and anytime you win you have to be happy about it. We just have to enjoy it and get better on Monday."
NEXT UP
Faribault: The Falcons will play at home for the first time Tuesday night against Mankato West, which won 4-1 Saturday against Rochester John Marshall in its first game of the season thanks to a hat trick from Gavin Brunmeier. Last season, the Scarlets won all three matchups between the teams with regular-season victories of 2-1 and 5-1, before a 3-0 triumph in the section playoffs.
Owatonna: The Huskies will hit the road for the first time with a trip to play Rochester Mayo, which mauled Austin in a 14-0 victory. Nine different players scored for the Spartans, with Ethan Dennis piling up four goals. Last season, Owatonna swept the regular-season series with victories of 3-0 and 5-1.