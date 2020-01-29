The NRHEG boys basketball team managed to stay within striking distance in the first half of their home game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday night and went into halftime down only five points.
But Class A’s fifth-ranked Bucs turned on the jets in the second half, outscoring the Panthers by 20 in the final 18 minutes of the game en route to a 78-53 win.
Domanik Paulson was particularly dominant for the Bucs, despite missing his first four shots of the game. He put his early struggles behind him quickly and ended up finishing with a career-high 31 points, which included an 11-for-11 performance at the free throw line.
Grant McBroom finished with 15 points for the Bucs, followed by Cole Kokoschke with 14 and Zack Sticken with nine. Nick LeMeiux chipped in four points, Dylan Androli and Matthew VanHoubt scored two each, and Jonathan Remme contributed one point.
WEM (16-1 overall, 8-0 Gopher Conference) plays in Hayfield against the Vikings (13-3, 7-2 Gopher Conference) for the second time this season on Thursday. When they first faced each other in Waterville on Dec. 13, the Bucs narrowly edged the Vikings in overtime by a score of 72-71.