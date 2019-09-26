3-and-out with the Cleveland Clippers
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (2-2) welcomes Cleveland (0-4) for a Section 2A matchup 7 p.m. Friday in Waterville. The Clippers are coming off four straight losses, most recently at home against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20-7.
• Cleveland is making the jump from nine-man to 11 man this season, a tough task with nine seniors graduating from the program in 2019.
• This is head coach Erik Hermanson’s first year as solo head coach. He was a co-head coach with Kyle Atherton for the previous five years and both were assistants for many years. Cleveland Football had a record of 44-12 in the five years of combined head coaches.
When the Buccaneers have the ball
Make no mistake about it, this one will be easy for WEM to get up for. It’s homecoming, as well as an opportunity to rise above .500.
“It’s our homecoming, so we’re going to come out ready to go,” said head coach Mike Richards. “Everyone gets excited for homecoming, even the ones that aren’t into football.”
Running back Brant Melchert has had his way against most defenses this season, averaging 133.5 yards and 5.8 per carry. The senior back is coming off a strong week against St. Clair/Loyola posting 132 yards on 18 carries.
Third-year starting quarterback Grant McBroom will look to continue his strong start. He has a 9-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio on 58-for-106 passing for 845 yards. He’s not asked to run often, but the multi-sport athlete is capable, and had 26 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries last week.
WEM will look to shut down senior linebacker Brock Olson, who leads Cleveland with 33 total tackles and five tackles for loss. Among other standout defensive players for Cleveland are Tyce Shook (19 total tackles) and Tommy Kennedy (15 TT, one sack).
If the Bucs can get the ground game going like last week against St. Clair/Loyola, they’ll have a good chance to rise above .500.
When the Clippers have the ball
The Buccaneers are preparing for a spread offense attack orchestrated by junior quarterback Alex McCabe. Last season the Clippers got off to a 3-1 start before McCabe suffered an off-the-field injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. This year, McCabe is averaging 197.5 yards through the air and can run too, as demonstrated by his 29.3 rushing yards per game.
McCabe runs a lot, an average of 11 attempts per game. When he isn’t running, a majority of the carries are distributed to sophomore Tommy Kennedy. The sophomore has 14 carries on the season, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.
Junior wide receiver Tyce Shook had transfer rules that kept him off the varsity field last season, but Shook stuck with the program, continued to practice with the team and earned the Scout Player of the Year award. This fall, he’s getting his chance and he’s running with it. Shook has played every game this season, averaging 51 receiving yards with two total touchdowns.
Cleveland’s biggest outside weapon looks to be junior Isaac Mueller, who’s accumulated 211 receiving yards in three games. Senior Brock Olson is chipping in with 50 yards per game, alongside Jerren Jobe with 30.
WEM allows 35.75 points per game.
Key to the game
Mike Richards’ crew wants to establish the run and eliminate the mistakes on their part. No holding calls, no offsides, those types of things. They want to be aggressive.
Coach says
“Cleveland is going to try to spread out the ball on us. A 9-man team moving up, they are used to having a spread-out offense so that’s going to be a little bit different than the teams we normally face. Our cornerbacks and linebackers will be playing a little bit of zone to shut out the pass. Cornerback play will be important.” — WEM head coach Mike Richards