Ultimately, the end represented the problems the Faribault Lakers fought through to reach Thursday night.
Entering a Region 3C elimination game at New Prague, where the winner advanced to state and the season ended for the loser, Faribault never managed to get on the front foot during an 8-4 loss against the host Orioles.
It's the third straight season in which the Lakers finished one win away from the Class C state tournament.
"I think we're a better team than them, it just sucks we didn't play like it tonight," Faribault manager Charlie Lechtenberg said. "We had some guys out of position and a lot of guys banged up, but that's baseball."
The injuries were evident from first pitch. Starting on the mound was Ryan Helgeson, who was pitching in his first game in nearly a month and was making only his third start of the season. He was pitching to Nate Rost, who was appearing behind the plate for the first time this season.
Rost, who's dealt with his own injuries all season, injured himself running out a ground ball in the top of the sixth and attempted to stay in the game but looked hobbled while striking out in the seventh. He was replaced at catcher by Zach Van Thomme, before Rost re-entered as a pinch hitter to make the final out of the ninth inning.
When New Prague chased Helgeson from the game in the third inning with a three-run home run to go up 5-1, the Lakers turned to Joey Grote. Grote pitched effectively over the final 5⅔ innings, allowing three runs (one earned) and striking out six batters.
His presence on the mound, however, forced Nick Rost to play out of position at shortstop.
"We dealt with a lot of injuries this year," Lechtenberg said. "Our top three pitchers went out and other guys stepped up. It sucked, but other guys battled through and we were able to battle through the year and still get a three seed and play really well."
Even with those injuries, Faribault still provided itself opportunities to win Thursday night.
After New Prague jumped in front 5-1 after three innings, Nate Rost led off the top of the fourth with a double and moved to third on Matt Lane's infield single. A double play drove in Nate Rost, but also robbed the Lakers an opportunity to score more than that one run.
In the top of the sixth, Grote led off with a double and scored following a pair of groundouts. Then with two outs, Nick Rost and Ryan Archambault singled before Jack Helgeson reached on an error to load the bases, but a groundout ended the threat without any additional runs.
The Lakers also left runners at the corners in the top of the eighth.
"It didn't help with that (strike) zone tonight at all, but both sides have to deal with it," Lechtenberg said. "That definitely changes at bats. I think like three, four innings in a row there we were a hit from being right back in it, but we just couldn't get it."
With the attention turned to next summer, the goal is already for the Lakers to win that final game to advance to the state tournament. That's not only to end a three-year state tournament drought, but to also make sure the hosts get to partake in the party with Bell Field and Faribault set to host.
"If everyone's healthy next year and with some good young guys I think we'll be alright," Lechtenberg said. "The last three years we've been in this game and we've lost the last three years. Next year, hopefully we can make it back to the state tournament at Bell."