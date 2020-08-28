The Faribault girls swimming and diving team started its 2020 season Thursday evening with a virtual meet against Winona, with the Winhawks winning out.
The Falcons picked up race wins in the 200-yard medley relay (Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Bennett Wray-Raabolle and Ava Nelson), the 200 freestyle (Abby Larson), the 100 freestyle (Bennett Wray-Raabolle), the 500 freestyle (Larson), the 100 backstroke (Verity Wray-Raabolle) and the 400 freestyle relay (Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Grace Rechtzigel, Verity Wray-Raabolle and Larson).
"We were happy to get this first 'virtual dual' meet out the way," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "There was a lot of unknown, we had to find out what some of these girls were good at. Based on the times they exceeded my expectations. We've only been in the pool for a week and one half. The girls are working on getting into swimming shape and we have aways to go before we get there. But, overall it was a very good night for us."
Fuller also applauded the performances of his three divers, who were all competing for the first time Thursday. Karly Flom finished fourth, while Miller Munoz and Lorelei Weston both completed a handful of dives but did not have a full fix-dive slate ready for competition yet.
Faribault will have two virtual meets next week, first on Tuesday against Albert Lea and then on Thursday against Red Wing.