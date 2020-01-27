A monster second half turned a relatively close game into a rout in Medford’s 63-35 victory over United South Central on Friday night.
The Tigers led by just 11 points at the break, but out-scored the Rebels 28-11 in the second half to run away with the Gopher Conference game at the MHS gymnasium.
Kiley Nihart paced the balanced Medford offense with 23 points while Alorah Weise contributed a career-high 14 points. Senior forward Emma Kniefel added 13 points and Jenna Berg scored seve.
The Tigers (14-3 overall, 7-2 Gopher) — who played their fourth straight game without one of the conference’s leading rebounders, Katie Dylla because of injury — are back in action on Tuesday at Hayfield.
Medford 65, USC 35 Medford scoring: Brooke Purrier 3, Kiley Nihart 23, Emma Kniefel 13, Izzy Reuvers 3, Alorah Weise 14, Jenna Berg 7, Lilly Roehrick 2.
Consistent defensive effort carries Blossoms to one-sided win over FBA
FARIBAULT — Fighting through some first half shooting troubles, the Blooming Prairie girls basketball didn’t slump on defense and secured a comfortable 53-21 victory over Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Friday night.
The Awesome Blossoms scored just 21 points in the game’s first 18 minutes and led by just eight points at the break. In the second half, Blooming Prairie (13-2 overall, 7-1 Gopher) amped up the defensive pressure and found some decent traction on offense to secure the Gopher Conference win.
Megan Oswald led the Blossoms with 25 points and five steals while Maggie Bruns added eight points, five assists and five steals.
Blooming Prairie 53,
Bethlehem Academy 21
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 8 (5 assists, 5 steals), Bobbie Bruns 1 (5 assists); Maren Forystek 4; Emily Miller 2; Maya Lembke 6; Baylee Sorensen 2; Julia Worke 3; Allison Krohnberg 2; Megan Oswald 25 (6 steals).