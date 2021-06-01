The game started as well as the Cardinals (1-16) could have hoped Monday afternoon in Wells, where 13th-seeded Bethlehem Academy struck early for five runs in the first frame.
Fourth-seeded United South Central (12-6) quickly tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the first, before one run in each of the top of the second and third pushed the Cardinals back in front 7-5.
The Rebels piled up six runs in the bottom of the third, however, before scoring once more in the fourth and five times in the sixth to end the game an inning early and advance to the double-elimination portion of the playoffs.
Lucas Linnemann singled twice and walked to score a pair of runs, while Bo Dienst, Michael Crone, JJ Malecha, Jax Bokman and Henry Schoolmeesters all finished with one hit each. Bokman and Diesnt both doubled, while Dienst and Zack Donkers both worked walks.
"It was one of our better games at the plate, especially during the first 3 innings," BA coach Ed Friesen said. "We got hits throughout the line-up and put the ball in play."
Malecha started on the mound and pitched the first four innings while allowing 12 runs (seven earned) on 12 hits. Aided Tobin tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up five unearned runs.
"I am very grateful for the three seniors and their contribution," Friesen said. "Bo Dienst, Lucas Linnemann and JJ Malecha were great leaders throughout the season."