The Faribault boys hockey team struggled to maintain a consistent presence in the offensive zone Thursday night in a 5-1 loss at Dodge County in Kasson.
The Wildcats outshot the Falcons 31-12, including a 12-2 margin in the first period. That helped Dodge County gain a 3-0 lead after the first period. Faribault trimmed the deficit to 3-1 heading into the second intermission thanks to a goal from Tanner Yochum, but Dodge County added two third-period goals to distance itself late.
Seamus O'Connor stopped 26 of 31 shots in net for the Falcons while also killing off four Dodge County power plays, including a five-minute major penalty. Faribault, meanwhile, finished 0-for-3 on the power plays.
The Falcons next play Saturday afternoon at Northfield.