The Faribault boys hockey team received four goals from four different players to push itself past Rochester Century 4-3 on Tuesday night at the Faribault Ice Arena.
The Falcons (1-1) led 3-1 at the end of the first period, thanks to goals from Logan Peroutka, Jackson Kath and Oliver Linnemann.
Keaton Ginter added a power play goal with 7 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third period to expand the lead to 4-1. The Panthers (0-2) scored twice in the final six minutes, but were unable to find a game-tying goal despite outshooting Faribault 48-17.
That was thanks to Seamus O'Connor, who made an eye-popping 45 saves in net to power the Falcons to a win in the first conference game of the season.
Kath also dished out two assists, while Linnemann, Tommy Kunze and Brayden Larson all finished with one assist each.
Faribault next heads back outside the Big 9 with a trip Thursday night to play at Dodge County (1-1).