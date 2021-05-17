Autumn Taylor whacked three hits — including a triple — and scored four runs to help the Buccaneers to a non-conference victory Friday afternoon in Waterville.
Lindsay Condon also blasted a two-run home run as part of an offensive attack that featured only five hits, but was helped by four walks and four errors from the Knights. Gloria Cortez earned the win in the circle by pitching the first six innings, during which she allowed two runs (one earned), five hits and no walks while striking out three batters.
Hannah Bruns fired a scoreless seventh inning.
For Kenyon-Wanamingo, Josie Flom handled all the pitching responsibilities while also accounting for half of the team's hits offensively. In the pitching circle, Flom allowed eight runs (four earned), five hits and four walks while striking out four.
Offensively, she laced three hits — including a double — and drove in a run. Hailey Lerfald also lined an RBI double, while Madison Greseth doubled and walked.
WEM next played Monday at home against NRHEG, before traveling to Hayfield on Thursday and to Maple River on Friday. K-W plays at Triton on Tuesday afternoon.