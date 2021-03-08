GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethlehem Academy 51, Maple River 49
The Cardinals (4-10) won for the third time in the last six games Friday night at home against the Eagles (6-8) thanks to 14 points from Mercedes Huerta and 13 points from Kate Trump.
Huerta also snagged seven rebounds, dished out five assists and swiped four steals, while Trump added three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Malia Hunt added eight points, while both Josie Rose and Lindsay Hanson scored six points apiece and Brooke Johnson provided four points.
BA was back in action Monday night at home against United South Central, and will close its regular season with games Thursday at LeRoy-Ostrander (5-7) and Friday at Medford (7-4).
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 62, WEM 58
In a reprise of last season's Section 2A title game and likely a preview of this season's edition, Class A No. 3 Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (15-0) was able to defend its home court and its undefeated record against Class A No. 9 WEM (12-3) on Friday night.
Brielle Bartelt racked up 27 points to keep it close for the Buccaneers, who also received scoring help from Toryn Richards (16 points) and Kylie Pittmann (nine points).
WEM returns to Gopher Conference action to close the regular season this week, with a game Monday at Blooming Prairie (14-1), Tuesday at Hayfield (10-5) and Friday at NRHEG (5-10).
DANCE
Section 1AA championships
Once again, the Faribault Emeralds will have a double showcase to perform at the Class AA state championships.
At Saturday's Section 1AA meet at Winona High School, the Emeralds placed first in the high kick and second in jazz to qualify for state in both disciplines. It is the 25th consecutive year Faribault has qualified for the state meet.
The jazz portion of the state meet will take place Friday at Edina High School, while the high kick competition will be Saturday at Edina High School. Both events will be streamed by Prep Spotlight TV, and general admission is not permitted for either portion of the competition.
More information on the state competition and additional stories about the Emeralds will be published later this week.
BOYS HOCKEY
Faribault 5, Windom 0
A tight contest morphed into a blowout Saturday at the Faribault Ice Arena, where the Falcons (8-5-2) piled up four goals in the third period to run away from Windom (10-5).
Jordan Nawrocki scored the first goal of the game 50 seconds into the second period, and then provided the second goal 42 seconds into the third period.
Oliver Linnemann added a pair of goals with four minutes and 1:10 left in the game, the first while Faribault was shorthanded and the second into an empty net.
Owen Nesburg finished the scoring with 15 seconds left with another shorthanded goal.
Grady Goodwin and Zach Siegert both tallied a pair of assists, while Kory Johnson, Blake Vinar, Linnemann and Brody Pavel all finished with an assist apiece.
The Falcons outshot Windom 45-25, and Maclain Weasler notched the shutout in net.
Faribault closes its regular season with games Wednesday at home against Northfield (9-5-1) and then a Saturday trip to Red Wing (4-10-1).
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Big 9 Conference championships
Faribault senior Tanner Longshore tallied a ninth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a 10th-place finish in the 100 freestyle, and the Falcons finished 11th at Friday's Big 9 Conference Championships in Rochester.
During the diving portion of the even Wednesday in Northfield, Chriztopher Ferris tied for fourth place.
The 200 medley relay team of Carter Sietsema, James Hoisington, Caleb Sadergaski and Longshore finished 10th, the 200 freestyle team of Hoisington, Finn Larson, Declan Chappius and Longshore 12th, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Thatcher Simon, Sietsema, Elliot Daschner and Sadergaski 11th.
Faribault next competes in the Section 1A championships, with the diving portion Wednesday and the swimming portion Thursday.
WRESTLING
Cannon Falls 42, WEM/JWP 26
The WEM/JWP wrestling team closed its regular season Saturday with a home loss against Cannon Falls.
Jack Cahill won by fall in the 160-pound weight class, while Kurtis Crosby claimed a 10-8 overtime decision at 182. The other victories for the Grizzlies were all by forfeit, while Cannon Falls also won two weight classes by forfeit.