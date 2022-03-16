Augsburg University men's basketball guard Joe Palmer (JR, Faribault, Minn./Faribault HS) was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III All-America Second Team, it was announced on Wednesday.
Palmer becomes the fifth Auggie to be named NABC All-American, following Booker Coplin (National Player of the Year, first team 2019-19), Collin Olmscheid (second team 2017-18), Dan Kornbaum (second team, 2013-4), and Devean George (second team 1997-98 and 1998-99).
The All-America designation comes just a day after Palmer was named to both the NABC All-District 9 First Team and the D3hoops.com All-Region 9 First Team and just two weeks after he was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and earned All-MIAC First Team honors, becoming the seventh Auggie to be named Conference Player of the Year.
Palmer had a phenomenal season for the Auggies, leading the conference in both points (21.0) and rebounds (9.0) per-game and ranking ninth in field goal percentage (50.8%). His 21 points per-game also ranked him 31st in all of NCAA Division III. Making all 24 starts for Augsburg, he finished the season with 11 double-doubles and scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season, including four 30-plus point performances.
He earned MIAC Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week honors four times this season and was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week once. A history and secondary education major with a 3.71 grade-point average, he was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team in February.