The Faribault girls tennis team lost Thursday to end its season, but picked up a couple of points in a 5-2 defeat at Winona in the consolation bracket of the Section 1AA tournament.
The first point for the Falcons came via senior Kylie Petricka, who won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
"Kylie Petricka played a good match at No. 1 Singles controlling much of the match," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "She did well to vary her intensity and aggressiveness while moving the ball around the court well."
Faribault's other point was courtesy of Linsday Rauenhorst, who cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles.
"Lindsay Rauenhorst played another great match today," Anderson said. "She started out strong and never looked back. She served well today and was in control of the entire match with well hit groundstrokes and great ball movement. Today was a well-deserved win for Lindsay."
In the other singles matches, Stacie Petricka and Hailey Reuvers both lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
On the doubles courts, Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley fell 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, Bailey Peterson and Avery Rein lost 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 2 position and Nell Gibbs and Kristy Paramo faltered 7-6 (12-10) 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
"Nell Gibbs and Kristy Paramo teamed up for the first time and also had a great first set," Anderson said. "They did well as a team to cover their court and also had well placed shots during the set keeping many of the balls deep in their opponents court. Both teams swapped the lead several times throughout the match ultimately tying the first set at 6-6. They play a 7 point tie-breaker to decide the match. After trading points for most of the tie-breaker, Winona finally held on and won 12-10.
"There was a lot of good tennis played today and I was very pleased how the Faribault players improved over the season," Anderson added.