Alayna Atherton was a dominant force inside Monday night to lift the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team to a 66-48 victory against Randolph.
Atherton finished with a game-high 25 points while making 9 of 13 field goal attempts, in addition to hauling in nine rebounds.
The Buccaneers benefited from balanced scoring throughout the rest of the lineup, with Riley Sammon adding 10 points, Claire Bohlen scoring nine points, Kylie LaFrance tallying eight points, Emma Woratschka supplying six points, Rylee Pelant finishing with five points and Jordan Green contributing three points.
Boheln and Pelant also swiped five and four steals, respectively, while Addyson Taylor overcame a cold shooting night to still dish out a team-high six assists.
WEM plays again Tuesday night against United South Central, before hosting Waseca at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.