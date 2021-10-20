The final boss for the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team was one of the toughest to slay Tuesday night, as Hayfield forced the Cardinals to play the maximum five sets to try and wrap up an undefeated Gopher Conference season.
Bethlehem Academy was up to the task, storming back to win a 25-15, 14-25, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12 match to win an outright Gopher Conference championship.
"We are very proud of our players, their hard work and determination to accomplish this goal, while pushing themselves and their teammates to improve with each game," BA coach Christ Bothun said.
After a strong first set Tuesday, Bothun said decreased communication and unforced errors allowed the Vikings to snare the next two sets and take a 2-1 lead.
"We made some nice adjustments into games four and five that allowed us to come out on top," Bothun said. "We had a good night of serve receive, blocked well and had low serving errors."
Reagan Kangas dished out 42 assists to direct a well-rounded attack, which featured 13 kills from both Kate Trump and Lindsay Hanson, as well as 10 kills from Ellie Cohen and seven kills from Jaden Lang.
Defensively, Mia Potter picked up a team-high 35 digs, while Trump notched 15 digs. At the net, Lang racked up three ace blocks, five assist blocks and a solo block, Hanson finished with four solo blocks and an ace block and Josie Rose soared for four assist blocks.
Bethlehem Academy finishes the regular season Saturday at the Chaska Tournament, which features a slew of ranked teams.
In attendance will be Class 4A's No. 2 Eagan, No. 4 Chaska and No. 6 Champlin Park, Class 3A's No. 3 Stewartville, Class 2A's No. 10 Maple Lake, and Class A's No. 1 Mayer Lutheran and No. 7 Bethlehem Academy.
The Cardinals start the tournament Saturday morning against Edina, before a scheduled rematch against Mayer Lutheran, which swept Bethlehem Academy earlier this season.