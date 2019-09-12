Unbefitting of the speed of Minnesota construction projects, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team completed the job quickly on Thursday.
Playing in front of an energetic student section equipped in reflective vests, hard hats and other acoutrements to complete the construction theme, the BA Cardinals (3-6, 2-0 Gopher) swept the United South Central Rebels (3-2, 0-2 Gopher) by scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-8.
Too many errors, particularly at the service line, allowed USC to hang around in the first set and even lead as late as 13-12.
"USC did not earn a point until point 11. The rest were our errors," said BA coach Chris Bothun. "We reduced our errors in games two and three, and our serving improved. Our setters did a nice job getting all of our hitters involved in the offense."
BA, which hasn't lost to USC in over two decades, put the clamps on early in the closing sets to complete its first sweep and first home win of the season.
Bothun was pleased both at the strong starts in sets two and three as well as the opportunity to get everyone into the match.
The Cards are on their first win streak at two, but will have their hands full extending it to three.
BA steps out of conference play to host its new Section 1A rival and the No. 2 state ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights (4-1) 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. K-W owns wins over Class A No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and No. 7 Caledonia and its only loss was at AA No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville.
Bethlehem Academy 3, United South Central 0
U — 16 15 8
B — 25 25 25
BA statistics — Kills: Haley Lang 9; Kate Trump 6; Ellie Cohen 5; Kennedy Tutak, Lexi Boyd 4; Kaitlyn Kotek 3; Lindsay Hanson, Anna Selly 1 … Assists: Kotek 12; Reagan Kangas 11; Mia Potter, Tutak 1 … Solo blocks: Boyd 3; Tutak 2; Cohen 1 … Digs: Brianna Radatz 15; Lang 13; Kangas 8; Kotek, Trump 7; Cohen 4; Malia Hunt, Potter 2; Hanson, Boyd, Selly 1 … Aces: Kangas, Trump 1