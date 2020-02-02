Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton finished eighth with 48 points Saturday at the Mike Fasnacht Memorial Tournament in Janesville.
Jackson County Central captured the team title with 163.5 points while Dover-Eyota took second with 145 and Chatfield took third with 143.5. Medford finished fourth with 112 points, New London-Spicer captured fifth with 108 points, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair finished sixth with 64.5 points and Wabasha-Kellogg took seventh with 59 points.
Ezekial Peterson and Jacob Karsten led the Grizzlies with third-place finishes in their weight classes. WEM/JWP’s Peterson defeated Wabasha-Kellogg’s Jack Rodeghier by fall in 1 minute, 4 seconds at 182 pounds. Karsten went 2-2 at 285 and beat Jackson County Central’s Tycin Bejarano by fall in 3:49.
Brant Melchert took fourth at 220 pounds following an 8-6 loss to Medford’s Brennon Hoffman
Kurtis Crosby placed fifth for the Grizzlies at 145 pounds following a pin of New London-Spicer’s Reid Holmquist in 1 minute, 8 seconds.
Ted Carlson took fourth place at 170 pounds for WEM/JWP after he went 1-3.
The Grizzlies host Maple River Thursday at 7 p.m. in Waterville.