The Faribault boys’ hockey team is entering its final stretch of games, starting with a home game against Winona/Cotter (9-8-1 overall, 2-6-1 Big 9 Conference) on Saturday.
The Falcons (12-5-2, 5-3-2 Big 9) won’t be contending for the Big 9 Conference championship, as they’re too far behind Rochester Century, Northfield and Owatonna in the conference standings, but a fourth-place finish is certainly within reach. In order for that to happen, the Falcons will need to finish strong down the stretch, and that means beating the Winhawks.
Recent results: The Falcons played against the conference’s current fourth-place team, Mankato West (12-7, 7-4 Big 9), on Thursday, and before that they’d lost two of their last three, including a 6-2 loss on Tuesday to Rochester Century — currently in first place in the Big 9 standings — as well as a 5-3 loss to non-conference foe Dodge County last Thursday. Sandwiched between those losses was a solid 7-1 win over Rochester Mayo last Saturday.
The Winhawks have been trending in the right direction, having won three straight ahead of a Thursday game against Red Wing (5-14, 1-7 Big 9). Assuming Winona/Cotter is able to get past Red Wing, the Winhawks would be riding a four-game win streak when they arrive in Faribault on Saturday.
The Winhawks’ three wins come on the heels of a four-game losing streak earlier in the month, but their recent success hasn’t improved their position in the Big 9 standings, as the three wins all came against non-conference opponents. The Winhawks edged Worthington 3-2 in overtime last Friday, clipped Fairmont 5-4 in overtime last Saturday before cruising past La Crescent-Hokah 8-3 on Tuesday.
Recent history: The Falcons and the Winhawks played each other to a 3-3 tie a month ago, on Jan. 2. The Falcons had taken a 3-2 lead with just 46 seconds left in regulation, but Winona/Cotter’s Eric Paulson scored a game-tying goal with just 18 seconds left on the clock to force overtime.
1. Winona/Cotter’s greatest strength might be its depth. The Winhawks’ roster includes 22 players that have played in at least 10 games this season, with the majority of those players having played in anywhere from 14-18 games. On offense, the Winhawks are led by Roman Grulkowski, who’s scored 17 goals this season, and Matt Thesing, who’s tallied 12 goals. Hans Larsen has seven goals so far this season, while Paulson and Alex Charles have scored five each. A total of 12 different Winona/Cotter players have scored at least once this season.
2. When the teams last met, Faribault seemed to fade at the end, and coach Dean Weasler acknowledged fatigue has been a bit of a problem for the Falcons lately. The Falcons did outshoot the Winhawks 19-7 in the third period, but the Winhawks outshot the Falcons 7-1 in the overtime period. The Falcons are hoping their defense stays strong and fresh until the last seconds tick off the clock, and hopefully this time they’ll have a lead when time expires.
3. The Falcons have been at their best in the first period, holding opponents to a combined eight goals in the period. On offense, Faribault’s strongest period is the second period, as the Falcons have scored 34 goals in that period this season. If they can maintain that trend, there’s a good chance they’ll be able to take an early lead against the Winhawks, who have been outscored in all three periods this season. Opponents have an 18-14 advantage over Winona/Cotter in the first period, a 28-26 advantage in the second period and a 22-17 advantage in the third period.