A sharpshooting Matthew Croke led the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team to a 59-55 overtime win Friday night against Wabasha-Kellogg. Croke drained seven 7-pointers to finish with a team-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers in the second half.
It was the defense for the Cardinals, though, that won the game. After regulation, the two teams were tied 55-55, before Wabasha-Kellogg was kept off the scoreboard for the entirety of the overtime period. Bethlehem Academy picked up all four of its points in the extra period from Aaron Huerta, who finished the game with 14 points.
Huerta also grabbed eight rebounds, as did Hudson Dillon. Charlie King and Zach Donkers both finished with seven rebounds apiece.
Bethlehem Academy next plays Friday, Dec. 10 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.