In a battle between a pair of Class A qualifiers for the 2019 state tournament, Randolph (10-0) walked off with a victory in the bottom of the ninth Saturday in Randolph.
After WEM (3-2) scored twice in the top of the first and once in the top of the second, and the Rockets notched four runs in the bottom of the third, a pitcher's duel broke out.
WEM tied the game 4-4 in the top of the sixth to help force extra innings, before taking a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth. Randolph answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth, before winning in the ninth.
Gloria Cortez started in the circle and fired four innings while allowing four runs, before Addyson Taylor pitched the final 4 2/3 innings and surrendered two runs.
Emma Woratschka slapped three hits, including a double, while Autumn Taylor, Ellie Ready and Rylee Pelant all hit a double. Lindsay Condon raced around the bases for a triple, while she and Ready both finished with a pair of hits.
Visitation 15, WEM 10
The Buccaneers (3-2) went from nearly winning by the 10-run rule to losing Saturday afternoon in Randolph after allowing 11 runs in the top of the sixth.
WEM staked itself to a 10-2 lead after four innings, but Visitation (2-3) then added two runs in the top of the firth and 11 in the top of the sixth with the help of five Buccaneer errors.
Addyson Taylor fired six total innings and allowed four runs (two earned). Gloria Cortez pitched one inning and allowed 11 runs, only one of which was earned.
Autumn Taylor and Kylie Pittmann both finished with three hits, with Taylor knocking a double and a triple and Pittmann delivering a pair of doubles. Lindsay Condon finished with two hits including a double, while Ellie Ready, Allison Rients and Addyson Taylor all knocked a pair of hits.