There was no underestimating the size of the task Saturday afternoon at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center for the Faribault wrestling team.
Against top-seeded Northfield, Faribault co-coach Jesse Armbruster knew his third-seeded Falcon team needed to win just about every toss-up match to have a chance against the Class AAA No. 9-ranked Raiders.
The proverbial magic ran out for Faribault, however, in a 48-21 loss in which Northfield finished on a 28-6 run thanks to its depth and experience in the upper weights.
“We don’t want to get into the should’ve, would’ve, could’ves, but our youth and our inexperience up top makes it hard to compete with that type of squad,” Armbruster said. “Hats off to them because they have a great team and I wish them well. I’m proud of our boys for wrestling a great match.”
In the lower and middle weights, Faribault just about matched Northfield punch for punch. Knowing what was coming later, however, the Falcons likely needed to steal a few more of those early matches to build a lead big enough to withstand the late surge from the Raiders.
Instead, Northfield led 20-15 after Faribault senior Aiden Tobin won a 13-5 major decision in the 152-pound weight class. From that point forward, the Raiders rattled off a major decision at 160 followed by three straight wins by fall and a forfeit, before Faribault senior Matt Nelson closed the match with a fall at heavyweight.
Part of the issue, Armbruster said, was the absence of George Soto, who typically wrestles into those upper weights but was lost to a midseason injury. The other part is the overall youth up top for the Falcons contrasted with a senior-filled Northfield squad.
“We went into this year thinking that we have a shot, but we’re probably still a year out still. We’re not overlooking individual season, but I’m excited about next year,” Armbruster said. “I’m super excited about it. Credit to the guys because I thought they wrestled their hearts out. I’m proud of their effort, but Northfield is just a little bit better than us.”
Also winning for Faribault was JT Hausen (120), Bo Bokman (126) and Hunter Conrad (145).
More than anything, Armbruster was happy Faribault had a shot to compete Saturday after a string of successful regular seasons followed by early postseason exits.
“If you look back at our last couple seasons, I think we were like 40-5 or something but we were getting bounced in the first round of sections,” Armbruster said. “We went in and purposefully set a tough schedule. We wrestled some great teams this year and we got beat up, but we learned how to fight through that adversity. Sections this year to make it to the finals, like I said I’m super proud of them.
“We wanted an opportunity to wrestle to have a chance to go to state and to represent our community at the state tournament. We just fell a little bit short. I know our community is very proud of our kids and it was a fun season.”
That season still isn’t finished, as the Section 1AAA individual tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Rochester with the individual state tournament slated for the following weekend.
Northfield 48, Faribault 21
106 – Caden Staab (Northfield) over Chase Vargo (Faribault) Fall 1:40
113 – Keith Harner (Northfield) over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) Maj 12-1
120 – JT Hausen (Faribault) over Logan Williams (Northfield) TF 20-4
126 – Bo Bokman (Faribault) over Beau Murphy (Northfield) Dec 3-1
132 – Jackson Barron (Northfield) over Elliott Viland (Faribault) Maj 8-0
138 – Hunter Conrad (Faribault) over Brody Gorr (Northfield) Dec 9-4
145 – Jake Messner (Northfield) over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) Fall 3:54
152 – Aiden Tobin (Faribault) over Jayce Barron (Northfield) Maj 13-5
160 – Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) Maj 15-5
170 – Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Isreal Lira (Faribault) Fall 0:23
182 – Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Owen Schultz (Faribault) Fall 0:10
195 – Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) over Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) Fall 0:53
220 – Mason Pagel (Northfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 – Matt Nelson (Faribault) over Joseph Schulz (Northfield) Fall 1:23