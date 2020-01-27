Maple River hosted the WEM girls basketball team Friday and did what few teams have done this season against the Bucs — go into halftime with the lead.
But the Bucs scored 22 of the first 27 points to open the second half, erasing the two-point halftime deficit and surging to a 55-43 win.
Brielle Bartelt led the way with 20 points, followed by Trista Hering with 12 and Kylie Pittmann with 11. Bartelt also finished with four assists and seven rebounds, while Pittmann grabbed 12 rebounds and finished with five assists and five steals. Additionally, Hering finished with 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Toryn Richards and Ellie Ready each scored five points, while Payten Polzin added two.