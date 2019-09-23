The droves of alumni at Maurice Potter Field were delighted at Saturday's result as their beloved Trojans improved to 2-0.
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf kept control of its border rivalry with the Iowa School for the Deaf Bobcats (0-2), winning 33-25.
"I'm glad we won our homecoming game," said MSAD coach Jason Branden. "Our boys battled through with lots of turnovers."
The Trojans had two subs in this six-man football game after only having six suit up last week. Iowa had nine players to work with.
MSAD never trailed in the game featuring 10-minute quarters and a narrower, 80-yard field. The Trojans scored a touchdown and recorded a safety to get out to an early 8-0 lead.
Erubiel Enciso-Garcia was crowned homecoming king at halftime, but that wasn't the only highlight of his day as he had two sacks, including one that forced the safety.
MSAD went up three touchdowns before Iowa connected on a long touchdown pass on the last play of the half to make it a 27-13 game at halftime.
Jonathan Mejia was a key factor in the early offensive success. He finished the day with 99 rushing yards, 162 receiving yards and found quarterback Benny Dow for a 25-yard halfback pass that nearly resulted in a touchdown.
Mejia also scampered 65 yards for a kick return touchdown.
The second-year starter Dow had one of his more efficient days, completing 20 of 31 passes for 200 yards.
The Trojans were limited to one touchdown in the second quarter, but it was enough to hold on to hand the Bobcats their second loss in as many games.
Their other loss was 54-13 at home to one of the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf's top teams, Oklahoma School for the Deaf.
MSAD makes its first road trip 2 p.m. Saturday at Missouri School for the Deaf (1-1). The Eagles beat Arkansas School for the Deaf 68-0 and lost 93-78 at Oklahoma.
MSAD statistics — Passing: Benny Dow 20-31, 200 yards, 2 TD … Rushing: Jonathan Mejia 5-99, TD; Jose Soriano-Martinez 5-41; Dalton Starr 1-23 … Receiving: Mejia 12-162, 2 TD; Karsen Schroeder 4-34; Dow 1-25; Sebastian Sanchez-Miranda 1-4 … Tackles: Mejia 9; Soriano-Martinez 5; Schroeder, Yahir Sanchez-Araujo 3; Erubiel Enciso-Garcia 2 … Sacks: Mejia 3; Enciso-Garcia 2 Fumble recoveries: Starr, Mejia 1 … Interceptions: Dow 1 … Safeties: Enciso-Garcia 1