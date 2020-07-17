Faribault’s tendency to fall behind early surfaced again Thursday in a 6-4 loss to Austin in the first game of a doubleheader at Bell Field in Faribault.
Faribault, as it has done, staged another furious comeback but came up short. Austin used a pair of three-run rallies in the first and third innings and held on in the bottom of the seventh as Faribault staged a comeback.
Faribault rallied for a run in the bottom of the first inning after Austin grabbed a 3-0 lead. JJ Malecha’s single scored Hunter Nelson, who led off the inning by reaching on an error. Nelson moved into scoring position on a stolen base. John Cunniff followed with a one-out single and stole second to give Faribault two runners in scoring position but Faribault couldn’t find any more runs. It became a theme of the game after Faribault left 10 runners on base.
Faribault made it 3-2 in the bottom of the second with a two-out rally. Jack Knudson singled and scored on Nelson’s double.
Austin extended its lead to 6-2 in the top of the third after it took advantage of two wild pitches, two walks, two singles and one hit by pitch.
It stayed that way as Cunniff threw four shutout innings in relief of Brad Sartor for Faribault. Cunniff allowed just three hits, struck out one and walked one.
Sartor got things started in the bottom of the seventh by drawing a one-out walk. Jackson Warmington got hit by a pitch and both later scored on a passed ball to make it 6-4. Faribault had the bases loaded before the game came to a close.
Cunniff led the team with a 2-for-4 game. Nelson finished 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Malecha had a hit and an RBI while Warmington and Knudson had hits as well.
Austin 6, Faribault 0
Faribault found plenty of base hits in the second game of the doubleheader but they never materialized into runs in a 6-0 loss.
Faribault tallied nine hits with Noah Murphy going 3-for-4 and Jackson Reineke going 2-for-3. Aiden Tobin, John Palmer, Jake Bolter and Will Burmeister also had hits but Faribault once again left 10 runners on base.
Austin slowly built its lead with single runs in the third and fourth innings. Austin added a pair of runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Austin tallied 10 hits in the game and drew five walks.
Palmer got the start for Faribault and threw four innings. He allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out two. Reineke threw the final three innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits. He walked five and struck out four.
Faribault heads to Winona Sunday for an 11 a.m. game.