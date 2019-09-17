Abdimutalib Abdullahi

Faribault's leading scorer Abdimutalib Abdullahi put in a penalty kick for the Falcons' lone goal Tuesday at Rochester Century. (Mike Randleman/Faribault Daily News)

Faribault jumped out to an early lead Tuesday at Rochester Century, but the host Panthers had the last laugh.

The Falcons (6-1-1, 3-1-1 Big 9) fell 2-1 in their first loss of the season, coming on the heels of their first non-win, a 1-1 tie at Red Wing last week.

Faribault got on the board with 15 minutes left in the first half on a penalty kick by Abdimutalib Abdullahi.

Century knotted it up in the closing minutes of the half thanks to a goal by Markus Melsness.

The Panthers were able to put pressure on the Falcons with consistent offensive runs. They went ahead on a penalty kick goal by Max Sargent.

Two of the Big 9's best will do battle 7 p.m. Thursday in Faribault as the Falcons, who entered Tuesday in third place in the conference, welcome the Austin Packers (7-1-1, 5-0-1 Big 9). Austin was previously ranked in the Class A state top 10 this season and finished third at the 2018 state tournament.

