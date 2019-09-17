Faribault jumped out to an early lead Tuesday at Rochester Century, but the host Panthers had the last laugh.
The Falcons (6-1-1, 3-1-1 Big 9) fell 2-1 in their first loss of the season, coming on the heels of their first non-win, a 1-1 tie at Red Wing last week.
Faribault got on the board with 15 minutes left in the first half on a penalty kick by Abdimutalib Abdullahi.
Century knotted it up in the closing minutes of the half thanks to a goal by Markus Melsness.
The Panthers were able to put pressure on the Falcons with consistent offensive runs. They went ahead on a penalty kick goal by Max Sargent.
Two of the Big 9's best will do battle 7 p.m. Thursday in Faribault as the Falcons, who entered Tuesday in third place in the conference, welcome the Austin Packers (7-1-1, 5-0-1 Big 9). Austin was previously ranked in the Class A state top 10 this season and finished third at the 2018 state tournament.