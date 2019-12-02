COACHES
Head coach: Patrick Garcia, first-year head coach
Assistant coaches: Steven Sporre - fifth year
Brooke Foley - JV coach
Amanda Duval - C Squad coach
KEY PLAYERS
Zoe Fronk - senior, post, four-year letter winner. Fronk, a captain on the team, will be called on as a veteran to lead the Falcons young players out on the court. She is physically strong down in the post.
Evy Vettrus - sophomore, point guard/shooting guard, two-year letter winner. Vettrus has excellent ball handling skills and can create shots off the dribble. She averaged 9.1 points per game in the 2018-19 campaign.
Olivia Bauer - sophomore, point guard/shooting guard, two-year letter winner. Bauer has a strong work ethic on both ends of the court. She plays hard-nosed defense, and offensively she is terrific pushing it up the court. She has really good court vision when it comes to finding an open teammate.
Ellie Hunt - junior, guard, two-year letter winner. Hunt is a talented perimeter shooter and has the ability to bring the ball up the court when the pressure is high.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Maryn Hart - sophomore, post, one-year letter winner.
Otaifo Esenabhalu - freshman, post, one-year letter winner
Isabel Herda - freshman, guard, one-year letter winner
Meghan Swanson - sophomore, guard, two-year letter winner
Kylie Petricka - junior, guard, two-year letter winner
Kelsie Demars - senior, post, two-year letter winner
MOVED ON
Abby Van Ryn — The senior point guard, captain and All-Conference player, who led the Falcons in most statistical categories, graduated in June.
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
Last year’s record was 5-21, with a Big 9 Conference record of 5-15. The Falcons placed fifth in the its section.
First year head coach Garcia spent five seasons with the program coaching the JV and ninth-grade squads so he's already familiar with his players, their abilities and style of play. Though he wants to team to play at a fast pace, he want to continue to focus on each day as it comes.
"As the season progresses, I expect our team to keep getting better and better as we learn our new offensive and defensive philosophy," he said.
COACHSPEAK
"As a team, we are going to approach every day willing to learn and grow. We will have relentless work ethic in our preparation for games while maintaining positive enthusiasm within our team culture." — Patrick Garcia