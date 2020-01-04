The WEM girls basketball team just keeps winning.
The Buccaneers were in Janesville Friday evening to take on the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs, and WEM came out so strong that the game was virtually over by halftime.
“It was nice to see us come out and shoot the ball well from the start,” WEM head coach Ty Kaus said. “We played a very strong first half and led 38-16 at the break. We’ve gotten off to a few slow starts recently so it was good to jump on them right away.”
While WEM’s record remains perfect, the Bucs (11-0) had to overcome sluggish starts in recent games against Blue Earth, Medford and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop to remain unbeaten. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case against JWP (1-9).
Kylie Pittmann continued to stay hot with 14 points in the first half alone, and she finished as the team’s leading scorer with 17 overall. Toryn Richards scored 13 and Brielle Bartelt and Trista Hering each scored nine.
Perhaps the real story of the game, however, was WEM’s lights-out defense. The Bucs pulled in 30 defensive rebounds and allowed the Bulldogs to make only six baskets in the whole game; JWP shot just 15% in the game (6 of 38), which included a 1-for-15 performance from three-point range. Their shooting percentage netted them just 13 points, with their remaining 14 points all coming at the free throw line.
The Bucs scored 15 points at the free throw line and sunk 6 of their 18 three-point attempts. Overall, they shot 42% in the game.
Pittmann and Richards were also at the top of the rebound column, with seven rebounds and six rebounds, respectively. Bartelt led the team with four assists and three steals.
The Bucs can now turn their eyes to a busy week ahead, which includes a home game against St. Clair on Tuesday followed by a road game against Cleveland on Thursday and then a home game against Blooming Prairie on Friday.
Said Kaus, “We have a big week ahead next week with two section games and then we end the week with Blooming Prairie, which is currently undefeated in conference play and is the No. 5 ranked team in Class 1A right now.”