Necessity is the mother of invention.
Tom Journell, the football coach at Carleton College, is certain that when the global pandemic and COVID-19 winds down, society will possess a greater number of tools and resources that were created because there was no other option.
While Journell acknowledges his specific need — a way to recruit potential athletes for his football program — ranks acres down the list in terms of importance, he still believes the recruiting process will be improved once normalcy returns.
“We didn’t do it because we didn’t think about it, and now we’re adapting,” Journell said. “A lot of things are going to come out of this that are going to be brilliant, not just recruiting at Carleton College. There’s going to be amazing scientific breakthroughs and technology and we’re going to approach the positive end of it. We’ve grown and we’ve adapted just like you do in any type of a strife.”
Those changes include increased conversations over Zoom and other video conferencing applications, as well as recruits taking virtual tours of Carleton’s campus and facilities. For Carleton, a school that’s student body stretches across the country — and the globe — that can translate to greater recruiting opportunities.
In past recruiting cycles, Journell and the Knights hoped to be included on recruiting trips from players on the west and east coast taking a Midwest swing through high-ranking academic institutions. That’s where Carleton’s been at a disadvantage in the past.
Referencing the New England Small College Athletic Conference, a collection of Division III schools in the Northeast, Journell said players could attend a camp at Division I Harvard and then road trip through the NESCAC in a matter of a couple days. That wasn’t an option for Carleton, whose academic contemporaries are the likes of the University of Chicago (six hours away) and Washington University at St. Louis (eight hours away).
Carleton coaches still attended those camps at Harvard, as well as numerous others ranging from Stanford to Vanderbilt and Rice. Last summer, Journell said Carleton had a presence at 85 football camps.
This summer, there’s a growing possibility those camps are canceled. While Journell said cases were rare in which potential players were first discovered at those camps, the Knights will miss the opportunity to narrow their focus on individual players and build relationships.
For Matt McDonald, the baseball coach at St. Olaf, the prospect of a canceled summer looms larger.
“There’s a bunch of players on our list that haven’t thrown a pitch or haven’t had an at bat yet in their junior season,” McDonald said. “We’ve seen a number of players at showcases, but really our recruiting process is intensely focused on seeing our recruits play in game situations. Depending upon what happens, we might not have that opportunity this year.”
Class of 2021 in limbo
The effects of this altered recruiting landscape will likely not show up this year, since schools were already putting the finishing touches on their 2020 recruiting classes by the time sports started shuttering.
The cracks will show up in the handful of recruiting classes to follow, especially the current crop of high school juniors.
For spring sports, those athletes missed their auditions during high school seasons, and potentially summer showcases and club seasons, where a large amount of discovery by college coaches takes place.
That’s led to McDonald and the Oles creating a pair of contingency plans. The first relates to a best-case scenario in which the summer season is largely unaffected and McDonald and his staff spend a lot of time and resources on showcases throughout June, July and August.
The second plan, for if those summer events are canceled, means McDonald’s coaching staff will try to build recruiting profiles off information attained last summer. The flaw in that plan, of course, is the physical development that hits a teenager’s body between the time they’re 15 or 16 and when they enroll in college at 18.
The best way to combat that gap in information, McDonald said, starts with the recruits.
“I think putting together some quality video, and it’s way easier to do now with the quality of iPhones and things like that,” McDonald said. “Then, the biggest thing for any recruit is to sit down and think about the type of school they want and where they want to enroll. Take baseball out of it and try to narrow down to a number of schools, and then from there look at baseball programs and start contacting people. I’m guessing organizations are going to pop up, and there’s some that are established already, that are going to help kids get quality video out there for evaluation.”
Innovations needed
That type of video recruiting that might be necessary might also stick around as one of the inventions borne from necessity during this cycle that innovates the recruiting process.
Coupled with in-person evaluation and conversations, the ability for a baseball coach to break down submitted high-quality video with velocity readings for pitchers and exit velocities for hitters can help coaches narrow their recruiting base without so many trips across the state and region.
It also allows for recruits to reach a wider base of coaches, since a baseball player from Minnesota likely doesn’t attract attention from a school on the west coast unless he has a standout performance at a showcase. Now, that western coaching staff can be included on a recruit’s video distribution list.
“Schools are going to figure out a good system in which to work and kids will as well,” McDonald said. “It might be an odd recruiting cycle for college athletics, and just college in general overall, too, but I think things in the end are going to work out.”
That won’t permanently replace those face-to-face meetings, which both McDonald and Journell say are vital, but instead create greater opportunity for both sides of the recruiting equation.
“There’s a lot of good things to come out of this,” Journell said. “There’s a lot of bad things, no doubt, but there’s a lot of good things and we’ll continue to become more efficient.”