The improvement is visible for Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield, even if the results aren’t yet.
The Cobras fell 2-1 Monday to Cannon Falls in Cannon Falls in their second meeting of the season with the Bombers. Cannon Falls defeated Triton/KW/Hayfield 4-0 earlier in the season.
“It felt like a win,” Cobras head coach Anthony Bendickson said.
Triton/KW/Hayfield is still searching for its first win after an 0-8 start but the last three games have seen encouraging signs. The Cobras, who are in their second year as a varsity program, lost 7-3 to Stewartville, but held a 3-1 lead at one point and they fell 1-0 to Kasson-Mantorville in their previous game.
The Bombers (4-2-4) grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first half after finishing a cross inside the 18-yard box. Cannon Fall extended that lead to 2-0 early in the second half.
Triton/KW/Hayfield senior Ramon Medina cut the lead in half with a goal off an assist from senior Sam Duarte after Duarte sent a ball into the middle of the 18-yard box and Medina got a foot on it.
“We probably played one of the best games of the year,” Bendrickson said. “We started out slow and made a few mistakes. The team is really gelling and coming together. We’re really looking forward to our last three games.”
The Cobras face Stewartville Friday at 7 p.m. in Dodge Center.